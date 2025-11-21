Showers return to Maryland Friday evening into Saturday

Gloomy weather will continue in Maryland Friday with more overcast and cool weather conditions. Showers will arrive Friday evening and continue through midday Saturday.

Skies will begin to clear late Saturday afternoon, providing us with a beautiful Sunday, especially for the Baltimore Ravens game.

More big weather changes are on the way for Thanksgiving week, with the chance of a few rounds of showers along with some drastic temperature changes.

Rainy weather in Maryland Friday evening

Overcast and cool weather continues Friday with most of the daylight hours remaining dry. Showers will push in from the west toward Friday evening and will continue through the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday.

We are not looking at a substantial amount of rain, but rainfall totals during this time should range from 0.20" to 0.30" for most of our Maryland neighborhoods. Other than some damp streets, sidewalks, and the need for an umbrella, the rain won't deliver any major impacts to our area.

Showers will gradually exit the area midday Saturday into Saturday afternoon. Skies will begin to partially clear by late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the middle 50s. Clear skies Saturday night, along with light winds, will allow patchy to widespread frost to form with lows dipping into the lower to middle 30s.

Weather for Baltimore Ravens game

The second half of the weekend is looking spectacular with brighter skies and seasonably brisk weather. Sunday's temperatures will start in the mid-30s, but climb into the mid-40s for anyone tailgating at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jets.

Actual game weather looks fantastic as well, with mostly sunny skies, not too much wind, and seasonably comfortable temperatures with highs in the mid-50s.

Weather for Thanksgiving week

The next big change in our weather is set to arrive right around Thanksgiving. Temperatures trend much warmer leading up to the holiday.

Monday will feature the best travel weather of the week across Maryland with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

A complex storm system will enter our area Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing milder temperatures, breezy weather, and the opportunity for a few rounds of wet weather. As of now, it appears that showers will develop during the day Tuesday. The greatest chance for showers would be during the afternoon and evening hours. While the showers will be fairly widespread, rainfall totals don't look exceptionally impressive, around 0.25". This should limit the degree of impact during a time of increasing to peak travel.

Wednesday looks even milder as temperatures briefly reach the 60s. A few rounds of showers are possible Wednesday as well. Rainfall totals once again look light, but given the high volume of traffic, some travel delays are possible with the wet roads and extra traffic.

It's possible that Thanksgiving temperatures could tumble through the day. Cold weather will be in place by Black Friday on into the holiday weekend. This will end up being the coldest stretch of weather so far this season. Multiple hard freezes are possible. Afternoons may remain in the 30s.

There is still uncertainty with this developing weather pattern. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will let you know if the weather will impact your holiday travel or celebration plans.