Wet & Breezy night and Wednesday expected across most of Maryland

A coastal storm drifting up from the Carolinas is spreading waves of rain into Maryland today, with the heaviest showers and strongest winds expected closer to the Chesapeake Bay and Southern Maryland.

By midmorning, showers were already moving west of I-95, and coverage will only expand through the afternoon and tonight. Rainfall will be uneven: spots west of the I-95 corridor may only see a quarter-inch or so, while eastern Maryland — especially Southern Maryland — could pick up an inch or more. Baltimore sits in the middle, with around a half-inch expected by the time this system pulls away.

The storm isn't just bringing rain. Winds are picking up as well, especially along the Chesapeake. Gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be common near the Bay, and even higher at exposed spots like Point Lookout. Baltimore will feel it too, with breezy northeast winds making for a raw, unsettled day despite temperatures hanging in the low to mid-70s.

Showers will come in waves, peaking mid to late afternoon before tapering for a bit this evening. Another round of steady rain will arrive overnight, mainly for areas east of I-95.

First Alert Weather Day Possible Wednesday

Wednesday is shaping up to be inconvenient, with more rounds of showers and gusty winds lingering as the storm meanders offshore and slowly weakens. While conditions aren't severe, the combination of damp, breezy weather could still cause delays and disruptions, especially around Baltimore and communities along the Bay. Highs will stick around 70 degrees.

Conditions improve late Wednesday night as the system loses steam, with drier air sneaking in.

Thursday Brings Relief

By Thursday, Baltimore gets a break: sunshine returns, highs rebound into the low 80s, and it will feel more like September again — even if a touch muggy.

Looking Toward the Weekend

Friday looks warm and dry ahead of a strong cold front that sweeps in late. That front will knock temperatures back by 5 to 10 degrees heading into the weekend.

The next system on the horizon approaches Sunday into Monday, but with limited moisture, only a small chance of showers is expected. Overall, the weekend looks seasonable, with highs settling back into the 70s.