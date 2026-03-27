Showers and falling temperatures across Maryland Friday

A strong cold front crossing Maryland Friday will bring us a shock to the system. Temperatures will turn dramatically colder late Friday through Saturday.

Turning chilly, showery weather Friday across Maryland

Morning temperatures continue to fall across Maryland as a cold front crosses the state. You'll need your umbrella at times Friday, but the day isn't a washout. The greatest chance of rain is now through 10 a.m. Friday. There will be a pause in the shower activity late morning through early afternoon with cloudy skies, breezy, and chilly weather.

A second batch of showery weather will arrive after 2 p.m. and last through about 6 p.m. This second round of showers will be more focused for areas along and south of I-70. Showers will quickly taper off by early evening as temperatures continue to fall.

A few scattered snow flurries cannot be ruled out as the core of the cold air arrives late Friday evening. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will fall into the lower 30s with wind-chills dropping into the 20s.

Weekend starts cold, but turns milder in Baltimore

Morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will start off in the lower 30s. Saturday will feel colder though with a gusty wind out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday will be the colder of the two weekend days with highs only in the upper 40s. The O's game Saturday afternoon will feature chilly sunshine with temperatures in the middle 40s. You'll need to dress for winter.

Sunday starts cold, but will turn milder during the afternoon. Look for a mostly sunny sky with winds turning gusty out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs by Sunday afternoon will top out around 60°. The O's game Sunday afternoon will still feel quite cool with the gusty breeze, so make sure you're wearing a spring jacket, but also have the sunglasses.

Warmer, scattered storms possible in Maryland next week

Temperatures continue to warm up through the early part of next week as a chance of scattered rain returns to the forecast.

Clouds and a few showers will keep temperatures in the low to middle 70s on Monday. The warm front should lift north of the area on Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 80s with mainly dry weather.

Wednesday's temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 80s ahead of a strong cold front that arrives Wednesday evening. Showers and gusty thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with the chance for showers.