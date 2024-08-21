Shootout and foot pursuit with police ends in arrest in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a person and then getting into a shootout with police during a foot pursuit Wednesday morning in South Baltimore.

Baltimore Police responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill Homes.When officers arrived, a 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, while the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was still in the area.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, fired shots at officers and a security guard during a foot chase, and officers fired back.

"I heard like five or six gunshots come off," a neighbor said.

No one was struck by any bullets but the suspect was taken to a hospital for an injury to his leg after he was arrested.

"Everybody responded," a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told WJZ. "Police cars. Everybody was everywhere. Sirens, ambulance, fire trucks."

A neighbor described what he saw during the shootout.

"I turned around," the neighbor said. "A guard was standing in the alley and the guy ran passed me… and he was shooting at them."

Not the only recent shooting

About 12 hours earlier, Baltimore Police responded to the shooting of a 31-year-old man, just a few blocks away, in the 2700 block of Fisk Road.

While police investigate whether the two shootings are related, neighbors are concerned about the impact the violence has on the community.

"It's been happening frequently since I've been living here," Cherry Hill resident Alexander Coleman said. "What it does to people mentally and emotionally to have that constant violence happening around them all of the time."

Police told WJZ that both shooting victims' injuries are so serious that homicide detectives have now been contacted.