Shooting investigation underway on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, police say
BALTIMORE -- A possible shooting between two cars Tuesday afternoon on Baltimore-Washington Parkway is under investigation, U.S. National Park Police said.
The agency said police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting between cars in the southbound lanes of the highway in the D.C. area.
A minor was injured by debris after a bullet struck an uninvolved third car, investigators said. The minor's family declined medical attention.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in the incident is asked to call (202)- 379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov
