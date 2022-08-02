Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A possible shooting between two cars Tuesday afternoon on Baltimore-Washington Parkway is under investigation, U.S. National Park Police said. 

The agency said police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting between cars in the southbound lanes of the highway in the D.C. area.

A minor was injured by debris after a bullet struck an uninvolved third car, investigators said. The minor's family declined medical attention. 

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in the incident is asked to call (202)- 379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov  

First published on August 2, 2022 / 3:15 PM

