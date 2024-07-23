Shooting in West Baltimore leaves three people injured
BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in a West Baltimore neighborhood, according to police.
Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street where they found a 21-year-old woman and and a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A 31-year-old man arrived at a hospital after he had been shot, police said.
They are all stable, officers said.
Anyone with any information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
