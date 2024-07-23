Watch CBS News
Shooting in West Baltimore leaves three people injured

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in a West Baltimore neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street where they found a 21-year-old woman and and a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old man arrived at a hospital after he had been shot, police said.

They are all stable, officers said.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

