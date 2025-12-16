1 dead, 4 injured after shooting in East Baltimore

A woman was killed, and four men were injured in an East Baltimore shooting on Monday night, according to police.

An officer was in the area of Belair Road and Mayfield Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

He responded to the scene to find two men, ages 20 and 24, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

A 54-year-old woman was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. She died on the scene, according to police.

Two more men, ages 25 and 31, walked into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as officers were still at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Crime in Baltimore

According to data from Baltimore Police, Monday's shooting was recorded as the 132nd homicide of the year, a 28% decline from the 185 cases that were recorded by this time last year.

Baltimore has continued to see a historic decline in violent crime in the past few years.

Data from WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker shows reported victims of gun violence in Baltimore declined by nearly 25% from 3,706 in 2022 to 2,753 in 2024.