Police investigating mass shooting in Park Heights

A 5-year-old girl was among 5 others who were victims of a mass shooting incident Saturday evening in Park Heights.

Baltimore Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

BPD is scene of a mass shooting at the intersection of Spaulding & Queensbury Avenues. Multiple streets in the area are closed to the public. Please avoid the area. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YVFfq66G0Y — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 10, 2025

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, around 8:46 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting on Spaulding and Queensbury Avenues.

When units arrived, they located six victims who had been shot, including four males and two females.

During a media briefing, Worley reported that some people were sitting outside on their porch and up against a car, eating, when a suspect opened fire.

One of the female victims was a 5-year-old child who had been shot in the hand. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

One of the males who was shot was found in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery.

The rest of the victims range in age from 23 to 52 years old, per Commissioner Worley.

Homicide and District Detective units responded to the scene, along with assistance from Baltimore City Fire and EMS services.

Police believe the event was targeted and are working to interview the victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Multiple streets have been closed to the public, and police are advising people to avoid the area.

No suspects reported

No suspects have yet been identified.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.