Ship tours underway at Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover

BALTIMORE -- For the first time since 2018, guests in downtown Baltimore were able to tour vessels from around the world during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover.

After a three-day trip at sea, the HMCS Moncton - a defense vessel that has served in the Canadian Forces since 1998 - has docked in Baltimore.

Right now, the HMCS Moncton is closed for tours for the day, but it was really cool to get on board and see up close what the Canadian Navy is working with.

I learned so much about the history of this ship and got a taste of what guests who tour this defense vessel will see throughout the weekend.

"It was the warmest welcome. It was so beautiful to come into," said (Brittany Wiseman, who serves on the ship. "We really do feel welcomed here The people here are so sweet, so nice."

The Canadian defense vessel is just one of the many ships open for guests to tour during Maryland Fleet Week, and people are excited to get up close and personal with these vessels and the crews.

"It's important to see the diversity, the multiplicity and our greatness as people," said George William Harris Jr., a Baltimore resident.

"It warms my heart to see how much people appreciate the military," said Billie Keeler, an Army veteran.

Americans have the opportunity to learn about other countries and their naval forces.

"I've visited the USA multiple times. It's been cool to share my side, as a Canadian, experiencing US naval history", said Brendan Puddington, a navigating officer on the HMCS Moncton.

Guests will be able to tour ships all weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday is the last day for tours.