Welcome back, Meg! A big return for WJZ at 9

Welcome back, Meg! A big return for WJZ at 9

Welcome back, Meg! A big return for WJZ at 9

BALTIMORE -- WJZ at 9 co-anchor and First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara is back on TV Hill after some time away with baby Teddy!

WJZ missed Meg's vibrant personality and of course, her endlessly creative social media reels. We know you did too!

Related: First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara welcomes baby boy