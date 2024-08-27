Sexually explicit, threatening texts read in sex abuse trial of former Gilman School teacher

Threatening texts read to jury in sex abuse trial of ex-Gilman School teacher

Threatening texts read to jury in sex abuse trial of ex-Gilman School teacher

Threatening texts read to jury in sex abuse trial of ex-Gilman School teacher

BALTIMORE -- Prosecutors presented their final evidence before resting their case against former Gilman School teacher Christopher Bendann in his trial on child pornography, child exploitation and cyberstalking charges.

"We were absolutely gutted. We were destroyed," a friend of the victim testified about his reaction when he heard about the alleged sexual abuse.

Bendann met the victim during his tenure at the private school in North Baltimore.

"Personally, I know that was the first time I went through immense emotional hardship," the friend said in court. "I don't know if anyone at any age is prepared to hear their best friend was sexually assaulted."

He said the allegations against Bendann were startling by someone he considered "a friend and mentor."

"He was a monster," the friend testified.

WJZ is not identifying victims of sexual abuse.

During the prosecution's case, jurors have seen sensitive videos of the victim. The prosecution claims Bendann forced him to make those videos then blackmailed him and sent the victim threatening texts.

They spent hours reading those texts into the record.

In some of the texts, Bendann appeared to be obsessive and at one point told the victim, "I will unleash hell" if he does not immediately respond to demands for nude pictures and videos. He warned, "Ignoring me will only make things worse."