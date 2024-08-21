Former Gilman school teacher charged in sex abuse case refuses to leave cell for trial

Christopher Bendann, the former Gilman School teacher charged with child pornography and possession among other crimes, refused to leave his cell to attend jury selection for his federal trial Wednesday morning.

Judge James K. Bredar ordered U.S. Marshals retrieve him from the Chesapeake Detention Center in Baltimore.

NEW: The order demanding former Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann appear in court after he refused to leave his cell.@wjz pic.twitter.com/PULzAZoSLQ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 21, 2024

"The United States Marshal shall FORTHWITH deliver the Defendant to the Motz Ceremonial Courtroom in the United States Courthouse in Baltimore so that the long-scheduled jury trial in this matter may commence," read the order from Judge Bredar.

Bendann's attorney Christopher Nieto told Judge Bredar he previously asked that Bendann be screened for suicidal ideation.

His co-counsel Gary Proctor asked that Bendann not be "forcibly extracted from his cell."

He also said he was prepared to withdraw as counsel.

"The fact that he won't come to court suggests that he doesn't have faith in his counsel," Protctor told Judge Bredar.

The judge cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent that Bendann must be present "at least at the start of the trial."

He asked Proctor whether there were concerns Bendann was not competent to stand trial. "You can be competent and nevertheless be contemplating suicide," Proctor said.

