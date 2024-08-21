Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Gilman school teacher charged in sex abuse case refuses to leave cell for trial

By Mike Hellgren, Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Christopher Bendann, the former Gilman School teacher charged with child pornography and possession among other crimes, refused to leave his cell to attend jury selection for his federal trial Wednesday morning.

Judge James K. Bredar ordered U.S. Marshals retrieve him from the Chesapeake Detention Center in Baltimore. 

"The United States Marshal shall FORTHWITH deliver the Defendant to the Motz Ceremonial Courtroom in the United States Courthouse in Baltimore so that the long-scheduled jury trial in this matter may commence," read the order from Judge Bredar. 

Bendann's attorney Christopher Nieto told Judge Bredar he previously asked that Bendann be screened for suicidal ideation. 

His co-counsel Gary Proctor asked that Bendann not be "forcibly extracted from his cell."

He also said he was prepared to withdraw as counsel.

"The fact that he won't come to court suggests that he doesn't have faith in his counsel," Protctor told Judge Bredar. 

The judge cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent that Bendann must be present "at least at the start of the trial."

He asked Proctor whether there were concerns Bendann was not competent to stand trial. "You can be competent and nevertheless be contemplating suicide," Proctor said. 

For those in need, the 24-hour suicide-and-crisis lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.