Severna Park student disciplined after video surfaces of special needs student getting bullied

BALTIMORE - A Severna Park High School student has been disciplined after a video caught him bullying another student with special needs.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't say specifically what the student's punishment is, but the school district's handbook details a number of possibilities, including suspension, paying restitution, and temporary removal from class.

Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter Tuesday to parents saying they are investigating a video that was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.

In it, a student is seen bullying another student.

According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student speaking with the special needs student during lunch, using words that include a "racial epithet and phrases that are belittling and demeaning to a person with special needs."

School officials also said the special needs student was threatened harm.

Principal Abruzzo condemned the actions and called for anyone with information to speak out.

"As a school community, we must never condemn children. However, I do condemn the actions in this video in the strongest possible terms," she said. "They are unacceptable anywhere, especially in a school setting where part of our mission as a collective community is to cultivate students who are kind, accepting, and inclusive.

The victim and his family have been in contact with the school every day, according to AACPS chief communications officer Bob Mosier.

"This is a traumatic thing for anybody right? Nobody should be subjected to the type of language that this student was subjected to," Mosier said. "In a school setting, outside of a school setting, it just should not happen."

In their investigation, school officials have identified the student who took the video as well. They have not identified who airdropped it yet.

In her letter, Principal Abruzzo also praised students and staff who quickly went to the office to report the video.

"Their quick and decisive action – and, quite frankly, their anger at the situation – shows that the behavior depicted in this video is not reflective of our overall student population," she said.

That's something that is comforting to Alberta Fluharty.

Both of her children graduated from Severna Park High School and she said learning about this video was upsetting.

"The more people are aware about it and care, the better chance of it being fixed and remedied," she said. "Being prevented from happening again."

Mosier said if students ever feel unsafe or if they witness something like what was depicted in the video, to report it to a school counselor or administrator.

Students can also report things anonymously to the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line by calling 833-MD-B-SAFE.