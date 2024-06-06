Maryland 8-year-old's perseverance inspires Little League community through cancer fight

BALTIMORE - Clyde Hicks, an 8-year-old from Severna Park, is a fighter every day.

His persistence has inspired a Little League community.

Clyde has two forms of cancer.

A rare genetic condition led to cancer in his spine (Grade 2 Intramedullary Spinal Astrocytoma) and in his brain (Grade 2 Neuroblastoma).

"I want to play baseball"

As he began spinal treatments in December 2023, Clyde wished to play baseball with his Severna Park Little League team this spring.

After 30 sessions of targeted Proton Radiation Therapy at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Clyde joined his teammates for their first game on opening day.

Clyde's brain cancer was diagnosed in April, but it didn't stop him from being on the field.

"I want to play baseball," Clyde said. "But I honestly don't care if I'm feeling not well, I just go out and play anyway."

"Tenacious kid"

Clyde's dad Nate, a coach on his son's team, was not surprised that Clyde fought so valiantly to be ready for the season.

"Clyde is a tenacious kid. I knew that since the day he was born," Nate said.

Clyde made it not only to opening day but played each week with his team, including the championship game this week.

In the game

When the game started, his team took the field and Clyde got behind home plate to serve as the catcher for an inning.

Then, later in the game, he received a wheelchair ride to home plate where he stood in the batter's box.

With his dad pitching, Clyde hit a groundball and his teammates pushed him in his wheelchair to first base.

An inspiration

A large crowd of family, friends and schoolmates from Oak Hill Elementary in Severna Park cheered wildly, many of them wearing t-shirts with the slogan, "On Clyde's Side."

Clyde's mom Shelly Hicks was brought to tears as it all unfolded.

"Even on the other team, they are really rooting for him because he brings so much joy and love to the game and everyone just wants to see him do his best," she said.

"He's just pushing as hard as he can," said Easton Howard, Clyde's teammate. "He's trying his best and that's all that matters."

Clyde's team, the Nationals, defeated the Phillies in that memorable championship game.

After the game, the Phillies and their coaches presented Clyde with a bat signed by all of their players, congratulating Clyde and thanking him for his inspiration.

"Stay positive"

WJZ asked Clyde what message he would share with other children who may be battling cancer.

"My advice, go out and do something fun for a couple of days then you'll get used to it and you can keep playing and like have fun," Clyde said. "Or just stay positive."

Friends of the Hicks family have started a GoFundMe page to help with Clyde's medical expenses: "On Clyde's Side- We FIGHT Together."