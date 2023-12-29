Watch CBS News
Severn resident assaulted, robbed after responding to knock on the door

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A Severn resident was temporarily blinded and then assaulted after she responded to a knock on the door of her home on Thursday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.

The person on the other side of the door, a woman, splashed an unknown suspect in the resident's face to gain entry to the home around 6:15 p.m., police said.

The woman took a cell phone and a purse containing credit cards and money following the assault.

Anyone with information about the home invasion should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6155 or call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 9:05 PM EST

