Severe storms will return across Maryland Tuesday

Monday's weather looks beautiful with a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity, and comfortably warm temperatures. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for the potential of widespread afternoon and evening strong to severe storms.

Nice weather across Maryland to start the workweek



We'll see a pleasant start to the new workweek Monday across the state of Maryland. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Low humidity will continue through the early evening hours. Air quality today will be in the moderate range, which is safe for most people to breathe.

This evening looks pleasant with gradually increasing humidity levels. Temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Severe storms in Baltimore metro Tuesday afternoon and evening

The next cold front will bring a chance of widespread strong to severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening across the state.

In addition to the risk of hail and damaging winds, heavy rainfall could cause street and highway flooding. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to these impacts.

Tuesday morning will start off warm with tropical levels of humidity. A few isolated to widely scattered storms are possible Tuesday morning. After this first batch of storms pushes north of our area, we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with quickly warming temperatures. Feels like temperatures by the afternoon hours will top out in the middle to upper 90s.

A second batch of strong to severe storms will begin to develop across the area between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Once the first storms erupt, they will quickly become widespread in coverage posing the threat for damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado. Intense lightning will also accompany the storms. A few rounds of strong to severe storms are possible from the afternoon into the evening hours, which means some communities may be impacted by more than one round of severe weather.

The severe weather threat will likely diminish during the mid to late evening hours, but the risk of flash flooding may continue into the overnight depending if additional storms form. Please do not cross flood waters, turn around, don't drown. Most of the overnight storms that form should exit before the Wednesday morning commute.

An additional round of storms may develop on Wednesday, but the latest trends suggest that areas to our south and east are under a higher risk for these storms. We'll continue to monitor the situation.

Comfy weather returns late week, more smoky conditions possible

The cold front responsible for the stormy weather Tuesday into Wednesday will sink to our south Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

This means we'll see a batch of very comfortable weather for late July. Expect dry weather with low humidity late week into the start of the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. As winds veer out of the southeast Sunday, we'll see warmer temperatures with an increase in humidity.

With the return of northerly and northwesterly winds, will come the possibility of more wildfire smoke in our air and sky.

Right now there is still uncertainty with how much smoke we will endure. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as information becomes more clear if wildfire smoke will pose any significant impacts late this week.