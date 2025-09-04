Alert Day Saturday for Maryland

We are tracking a couple of changes in the weather pattern, and we want you to be prepared as we head into the weekend.

A weakening cold front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into Maryland this evening before fading away. Not everyone will see rain, but a few spots west and north of I-95 could pick up a downpour or gusty winds. The risk of stronger storms drops off quickly after sunset.

Friday will turn warmer and more humid, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Most of the state should stay dry, though it will feel sticky outside.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. A stronger cold front will move through, and this one has the potential to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn strong, with damaging winds the main concern. Timing is important - if the front moves in earlier, storms may weaken. But a later arrival means a better chance for storms to develop during the afternoon and evening, especially along and east of I-95.

Once the front clears Saturday night, cooler Canadian air rushes in. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s, and Sunday will feel much different with highs only in the 70s. Expect a breeze, lingering clouds, and maybe a shower closer to the coast.

Looking ahead, next week brings a stretch of cooler, drier weather. Highs will run below normal in the 70s, and lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. Some of the typically colder valleys in western Maryland could even slip into the upper 30s Monday night.

After Saturday's Alert Day, Maryland gets a much more comfortable - and fall-like - pattern to settle into next week.