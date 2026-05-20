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Severe storms in Maryland cause damage, uproot trees in some communities

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A strong storm powered through Maryland on Wednesday, uprooting trees in some communities and bringing heavy downpours.

The line of storms contained damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, along with lightning, blinding rainfall, and hail.

Trees fall from severe weather

Along Bowers Avenue in Baltimore, a tree toppled over on a car and a home.

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Along Bowers Avenue in Baltimore, a tree toppled over on a car and a home. CBS News Baltimore
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CBS News Baltimore

A downed tree blocked a road on Ellwood Avenue in Baltimore.

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A downed tree blocked a road on Ellwood Avenue in Baltimore. CBS News Baltimore

On Piedmont Avenue in Baltimore, a tree toppled over onto a vehicle.

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Ground stop at BWI Airport

A ground stop was issued for flights at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) due to thunderstorms.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the ground stop will last until at least 8 p.m.

Hail falls in Maryland

Viewer Susan Lee shared a photo of large pieces of hail in her hand in Essex.

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Photo by Susan Lee

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