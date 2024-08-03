Heavy storms cause hundreds of blocked roads in Baltimore City, according to Mayor Brandon Scott

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9pm

BALTIMORE -- 184 roads are completely blocked by trees that were broken during heavy thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

We are actively monitoring the storm and have teams ready to deploy to clear roads once lightning clears the area.



Please stay off the roads if possible and report downed trees and traffic signal outages to 311. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 3, 2024

Scott made the announcement via X, stating that his team was monitoring the storm and had teams ready to deploy to clear roads as soon as lightning cleared the area.

WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Dawn Brown said a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Strong storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and flooding rainfall are possible.

Residents of Baltimore City are being urged to stay off the roads and report downed trees and traffic signal outages to 311.