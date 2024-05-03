Seven Maryland first responders honored at Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

BALTIMORE -- Seven Maryland first responders, killed in the line of duty, were honored Friday afternoon at the annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony.

Among them, a pair of city firefighters killed in October battling a series of homes on fire in Northwest Baltimore - Firefighter/EMT Rodnery Pitts III, and Captain Dillon Rinaldo. Both were killed fighting a fire on Linden Heights Avenue in January 2022.

Pitts' mother, Monica Gant, spoke with WJZ ahead of the ceremony. She says she visits his burial site multiple times a week.

"He's like, 'Mom, you're strong. You got this. We're in this together.' Like, I can still feel him and tell him, 'We're in this together,'" Gant said.

Lauren Ridlon was Captain Rinaldo's fiancée.

"He would have been very proud to be honored as a firefighter hero. It was his dream," Ridlon said. "It's extremely important to my family and to Dillon's family, we honor Dillon in every way possible."

Each family is given a replica of the Fallen Heroes Memorial. Dozens of city firefighters showed up in force to support their fallen brothers.

"They have not left our side since October 19. I know they've been doing the same for Firefighter Pitts' family as well," Ridlon said. "A lot of people called him larger than life, but he was very quiet, and he was very observant, and he was truly happiest when everyone around him was happy. That's all he wanted."

Pitts, Rinaldo, and 135 others are being honored this weekend in Emmitsburg for the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, with a candlelight service Saturday and a memorial service Sunday morning.