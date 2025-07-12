Thousands of volunteers unite for service projects across Maryland to honor Serve Day 2025

Thousands are giving back to Baltimore in a big way in honor of Serve Day, an annual outreach event where local churches and groups give back to their communities.

This year, Union Church members and volunteers partnered with organizations such as the American Red Cross, First Fruits Farm, Grassroots Crisis Center, Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Meals on Wheels.

Projects included renovating local schools and parks, writing letters to inmates, assisting nursing homes and hospitals, organizing food drives, and hosting community events like blood drives.

Church leaders told WJZ they hosted more than 4,000 volunteers who spent the day working on more than 400 service projects across Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

"This idea is in partnership with an organization that we are connected to," explained Angela Broadus, an associate pastor of outreach at Union Church. "So we are actually not the only church doing Serve Day right now. There are hundreds and thousands of churches across the nation and the globe actually going out into the community today loving on the people and showing them the love of Christ."

Broadus explained to WJZ that Serve Day is more than just a volunteer opportunity; it's an embodiment of the church's mission to extend love and care beyond its walls.

In 2024, over 4,400 volunteers across three states participated in over 313 projects.

If you are interested in getting involved or volunteering, you can visit any union church location or visit their website.