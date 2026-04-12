Alleged serial dine-and-dasher caused a disturbance at Baltimore County restaurant day after arrest

An alleged serial dine-and-dasher in Baltimore County returned to a restaurant and caused a disturbance the day after he was arrested, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, to the Hightopps Backstage Grille, in the 2300 block of York Road in Timonium, for a reported trespassing. Police said the man, believed to be 57-year-old Randy Nelson, who is accused of several dine-and-dash incidents in Baltimore County, returned to a restaurant that he was kicked out of and created a commotion.

Nelson was arrested on Saturday, April 11, after he was linked to at least five dine-and-dash instances, in which he left restaurants without paying, police said.

Police said Nelson's charges are pending during the police investigation.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Nelson's attorney for comment.

Alleged dine-and-dasher strikes at local restaurants

On Friday, April 10, Nelson allegedly caused a scene at Hightopps Backstage Grille after employees told him to pay his tab and leave the restaurant.

Police said employees reported that Nelson became angry after he was told to leave.

The owner of Massoni's Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall said Nelson left her restaurant on Wednesday, April 8, without paying after he was cut off from any more drinks.

Nicole Massoni told CBS News Baltimore that she alerted other businesses about Nelson with a social media post. She said other business owners were also victims of dine-and-dash.

"I would just like to know why he felt so entitled. We're a small business and every dollar counts," Massoni said. "The fact that he felt so entitled to walk out without paying for anything is what really got to me."

Massoni said Nelson ordered several beers in short succession and was cut off from drinking by the bartender. Nelson then allegedly left the restaurant without paying his bill, and it was caught on security video.

Nelson, of Montgomery County, had allegedly dined and dashed at restaurants up and down Belair Road. Silver Spring Mining Company and Looney's Pub saw the post and tossed him out.

"Guess he didn't think this area stuck together the way we do. For sure, they had our backs and that means a lot," Massoni told CBS News Baltimore.

Nelson was later arrested after another alleged dine-and-dash at El Salto in Parkville, and he was charged with theft at Grape & Grain Wine & Spirits, according to charging documents. He was released on bond.

He was allegedly seen on a security camera at Towne Grill & Pub in Joppatowne, leaving the restaurant without paying. The Harford County Sheriff's Office said charges are pending.

Harford County deputies added that Nelson is facing charges for an alleged dine-and-dash at Island Spice Grille and Lounge in Edgewood. Officials said he is also accused of disorderly conduct from a disturbance at a nearby hotel.

Court records show that Nelson was released on his own recognizance.

"I think that he is dangerous and that something needs to happen. There needs to be some sort of consequence or punishment because he will just continue to do this," Massoni added.

Officers say they were called to the 2300 block of York Road at 2:55 p.m. for reports of a disturbance, where staff members informed them that Nelson had become "irate" after being ordered out.

Following previous incidents, including a disorderly conduct scenario at a hotel, Nelson became known to law enforcement officers.

Last week, Massoni's Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall took to Facebook to warn other businesses of Nelson after becoming a victim of the serial dine-and-dasher.