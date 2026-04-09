Maryland man accused of several dine-and-dash incidents in the Baltimore area

An alleged serial dine-and-dasher is back out on the streets after being arrested for targeting several Baltimore and Harford County restaurants.

Business owners are sounding the alarm and posting on social media to prevent others from being victims of this crime.

A Facebook post from Massoni's Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall took off and prevented some businesses from becoming victims, too.

In court documents, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office identified the suspect as Randy Micheal Nelson, 57, of Montgomery County.

WJZ has reached out to Nelson's attorney for comment.

Targeted by alleged dine-and-dasher

The owner of Massoni's said Nelson targeted her business Wednesday afternoon, and said after being cut off from drinking, he left her business without paying the bill.

Nicole Massoni, the owner of Massoni's Italian Restaurant, said she posted on social media to alert other businesses. That's when her phone started ringing and she realized she was not alone.

"I would just like to know why he felt so entitled. We're a small business and every dollar counts," Nicole Massoni, owner of Massoni's Italian Restaurant, said. "The fact that he felt so entitled to walk out without paying for anything is what really got to me."

It was a typical Wednesday afternoon at the Perry Hall restaurant before it turned bizarre.

The restaurant said Nelson ordered several beers in short succession and was cut off from drinking by the bartender. After being cut off, Nelson allegedly left the restaurant without paying his bill, and it was caught on security video.

Multiple dine-and-dash allegations

Massoni then took to social media, posting to warn other businesses.

That's when she says her phone didn't stop ringing and the comments started pouring in, saying Nelson had allegedly targeted restaurants up and down Belair Road. Silver Spring Mining Company and Looney's Pub saw the post and tossed him out.

"Guess he didn't think this area stuck together the way we do. For sure, they had our backs and that means a lot," Massoni said.

According to court documents, Nelson was later arrested after another alleged dine-and-dash at nearby El Salto. He was also charged with theft at Grain Wine and Spirits.

He is currently not facing charges in the alleged theft at Massoni's Italian Restaurant.

He was released on bond, according to court records.

Last month, Nelson was allegedly spotted again on a security camera at Towne Grill & Pub in Joppatowne, leaving the restaurant without paying. The Harford County Sheriff's Office said charges are pending in that case.

The sheriff's office added that he is facing charges after an alleged dine-and-dash at Island Spice Grille and Lounge in Edgewood.

He is also facing an allegation of disorderly conduct from a disturbance at a nearby hotel that same week.

He was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

"I think that he is dangerous and that something needs to happen. There needs to be some sort of consequence or punishment because he will just continue to do this," Massoni added.

Massoni said the restaurant received another message on Thursday that the same suspect may be trying to now target businesses in Timonium.