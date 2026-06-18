Maryland secures $15M to boost septic system operations along the bay

The Maryland Department of Environment has received $15 million in restoration funds to improve septic operations across the state.

The Board of Public Works approved the grant on Thursday, which will be used to reduce pollution attributed to failed sewer systems located near the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal bays.

"Replacing a failing septic system is one of those expenses that can be overwhelming for any homeowner," said Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. "It's not something families plan for, and the costs can be significant. That's why every dollar of assistance matters. These grants help Marylanders make critical upgrades that protect their property, improve local water quality, and reduce pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay."

The grant will allow for individuals and businesses to upgrade or replace failing septic systems with better technology aimed at reducing nitrogen pollution.

Nitrogen pollution must be cut down by 145 million pounds per year in order to meet water quality goals, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Bay Restoration Fund

The grant comes from the Bay Restoration Fund, which began in 2004 to improve the Chesapeake's Bay water quality.

So far the septic component of the fund has gave $272 million to help homeowners and local governments in installing upgraded systems.

The program has enabled 17,000 upgrades in Maryland, including 10,500 in key areas near the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coast. Over 1,600 homes have been connected to public sewer systems due to the Bay Restoration Fund.

On Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources awarded $31.5 million to improve Chesapeake Bay waterways across Maryland.