$31.5 million allocated to improve Chesapeake Bay waterways in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) allocated $31.5 million to improve Chesapeake Bay waterways across Maryland.

The money, which comes from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, will go to 25 ecological restoration projects aimed at improving water quality and wildlife habitats at 188 sites in the state.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stressed the importance of the projects in sustaining the Chesapeake Bay as a centerpiece of Maryland tourism and the seafood industry.

"It's a key part of our cultural identity and the place where countless family memories are made," Moore said. "These new investments represent our commitment to continuing to improve the Bay, its surrounding watershed, and the rivers and streams that connect our communities."

DNR estimates that the 2027 environmental restoration projects will remove 45,100 pounds of nitrogen, 6,400 pounds of phosphorus and 8,900 tons of sediment each year. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, excess nitrogen and phosphorus in waterways cause algae blooms that decrease oxygen available for other aquatic life.

During the projects, over 1,000 acres of trees will be planted, 55 acres of wetlands will be restored, 32,000 linear feet of streams will be restored, 40 rain gardens will be added to Maryland communities and agricultural runoff will be reduced.

The Baltimore Tree Trust will remove paved surfaces and plant 500 new trees in the city to increase canopy coverage, decrease temperatures and improve water quality. All planned sites are in under-resourced communities with high climate vulnerability.

In December 2025, the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council approved a revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement to establish goals for the next phase of bay restoration.

In May, DNR reported a major spike in the Chesapeake Bay's blue crab population, marking a nearly 50% increase from last year's report.

In September 2025, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reported that pollution going into the Chesapeake Bay was down, though water quality levels were below restoration targets.