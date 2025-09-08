Chesapeake Bay pollution down, but water quality still short of goals, CBF says

Pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay has dropped, but water quality remains below restoration targets, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

In 2023 nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment levels were significantly lower than the previous year, according to the CBF. Nitrogen fell 21.7%, phosphorus 26% and sediment 15.5%. These three pollutants are the leading contributors to the bay's poor health.

The largest reductions came from the Pamunkey, Patuxent, Potomac and Susquehanna rivers. By contrast, nitrogen rose in the Appomattox, Mattaponi and Rappahannock rivers, where excess levels can trigger algae blooms that sap oxygen and threaten fish and crabs.

How pollution progress is measured

Researchers measure progress through the Bay TMDL Indicator, which uses modeled data to track how far pollution reductions move the bay toward a healthier ecosystem. To meet water quality goals, nitrogen must be cut by about 145 million pounds per year and phosphorus by about 9 million pounds.

Since 2009, projects such as tree planting, wastewater treatment upgrades and improved farming practices have reduced roughly 82 million pounds of nitrogen and 1.6 million pounds of phosphorus.

Those efforts are expected to cut an additional 27 million pounds of nitrogen and 4 million pounds of phosphorus annually in the years ahead, according to the CBF.

Despite these reductions, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the bay a "C" in its 2024 annual report, down from a C+ the previous year.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources also reported last month that underwater grasses in the state's portion of the bay declined slightly in 2024. Both measures are considered key indicators of water quality.

Restoration efforts underway

Maryland continues to invest in bay improvements. In December, nearly $400,000 in federal grants went to five Maryland-based projects focused on environmental, cultural and historical conservation in the watershed.

Oyster restoration is also progressing. Oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water per day and provide habitat for small fish, worms and other prey species.

The Chesapeake Bay Program said in July it is on track to meet its 2025 goal of restoring oyster reefs in 10 tributaries, as set by the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

Maryland's restoration work includes Harris Creek, the Little Choptank, Tred Avon, Upper St. Mary's and Manokin rivers. Virginia has completed restorations in its five tributaries and an additional site, while Maryland is finishing work in the Manokin.