Man sentenced to 75 years for carjacking 2 elderly women in Baltimore County

A man was sentenced to 75 years in prison Monday for his role in a 2024 armed carjacking that left two elderly women injured, according to the State's Attorney for Baltimore County.

Reginald Cornelius Belton pleaded guilty in December 2025 to armed carjacking, use of a firearm, and first-degree assault, according to court officials. The plea was related to an August 2024 incident in Pikesville.

On Aug. 21, 2024, Belton and two other co-defendants approached a 66-year-old woman as she was unloading groceries from her car, according to court records. They pointed a gun at the woman, and when she resisted, they assaulted her.

According to court documents, the woman's 87-year-old mother tried to help when one of the men got into the driver's seat and hit the gas.

The 66-year-old woman was dragged by the car, and her 87-year-old mother was run over during the incident, court documents show.

Prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence of 75 years for Belton due to the "heinous nature of the offense against two older women," along with Belton's prior criminal history and the "catastrophic injuries" that the women suffered.

During Belton's sentencing hearing, both women described their injuries to the court.

The 66-year-old woman said she suffered a brain bleed, fractured toe, and abrasions. She underwent months of physical, occupational and speech therapy for the effects of the brain bleed, court officials said.

The 87-year-old was taken to Shock Trauma with a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured ribs, fractures to both legs and a broken ankle. She went through several surgeries and can no longer walk without help, court officials said.

Co-defendant Darius Wolfe was found guilty of armed carjacking and assault for his role in the crime as well, court officials said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31. Wolfe pleaded not guilty to all charges.