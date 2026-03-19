Maryland man found guilty of carjacking 66-year-old woman at gunpoint in 2024

A Maryland man was convicted of carjacking a 66-year-old woman at gunpoint in Baltimore County, according to the State's Attorney for Baltimore County.

Darius Wolfe, 20, of Brooklyn, Maryland, was found guilty of armed carjacking, assault, and use of a firearm during a crime after the incident in 2024, court officials said. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

WJZ has reached out to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender for a statement, as they provided legal counsel to Wolfe.

The carjacking occurred on Aug. 21, 2024, as an elderly woman stepped out of her car on Brattle Road in Randallstown, according to court documents.

The woman was getting groceries out of the trunk of her car when she was approached by three masked men armed with a handgun, court documents show.

The men got into the woman's car as she attempted to retrieve her belongings. The woman was assaulted and ordered to stay back, according to court officials.

The woman's 87-year-old mother came to try to help. As the suspect began to drive off, the 66-year-old woman was dragged by the car, and her mother was run over, court documents show.

The victim suffered a brain bleed, a fractured toe and abrasions, according to court officials. Her mother was taken to Shock Trauma with a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured ribs, a broken ankle and fractures to both of her legs.

Instances of vehicle thefts have declined over the past few years in Baltimore County, according to data from the police department.

In 2025, the county recorded 2,907 vehicle thefts, down 32% from 4,295 reported cases in 2023. In 2024, the county saw 3,683 cases, data shows.

So far in 2026, Baltimore County has reported 378 vehicle thefts.