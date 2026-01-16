Seniors in Baltimore County turn to pickleball for health and fitness

Pickleball is quickly becoming a go-to fitness option for seniors in Baltimore County. The sport offers cardio, movement and community in one accessible workout.

WJZ visited Pickleball House in Middle River as part of our Health Watch series, Fitness Remix 2026.

Older adults at the facility said the sport helps them stay consistent with exercise while having fun.

Seniors get active with pickleball

Tom Morgan plays pickleball several times a week, and said the sport keeps him moving longer than traditional workouts.

A typical session can last two hours and add about 8,000 to 10,000 steps, similar to walking several miles.

"It's a great workout," Morgan said. "And it keeps you coming back."

Morgan often plays alongside his wife, a strategy that health experts say can increase motivation and long-term consistency.

Another player, Lito Tongson, said pickleball helped him improve his fitness after struggling to stick with the gym.

"I've always liked team sports," Tongson said.

He added that pickleball helped him lose weight and improve his overall health. Tongson said he watched pickleball grow from a niche activity into one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the country.

Benefits of playing pickleball

Certified fitness trainer and general manager Alex Nguyen said the sport's accessibility is a major reason why seniors are embracing it.

Pickleball combines balance, coordination and moderate cardio without the high-impact stress associated with many other sports.

Nguyen said players can start at almost any fitness level and continue to improve with practice.

National surveys show millions of Americans now play pickleball, with seniors among the fastest-growing group. Many say the sport helps them increase daily movement, improve cardiovascular health, and stay socially connected.

Health experts say enjoyable, low-barrier activities are key to staying active with age, and pickleball continues to meet that need.