Proposed bill aims to regulate self-driving vehicles in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Maryland lawmakers have introduced a proposed bill that would establish regulations for self-driving vehicles.

Introduced on Jan. 16, HB439 would require a human to operate any vehicle over 10,000 pounds.

If the bill is passed, automated vehicle manufacturers must report any incidents involving collision, traffic citations, assault, or harassment. The reports would include details on conditions, vehicle performance, and any interactions leading to incidents.

Self-driving cars and safety concerns

While some vehicles already have self-driving features, safety concerns have prevented the technology from being deemed ready for widespread use.

In May 2024, automotive experts told CBS News MoneyWatch that self-driving cars still are not able to react in time to unexpected events presented on the road.

In April 2024, the driver of an electric Ford SUV crashed into a 56-year-old Texas man driving a Honda CR-V after using Ford's blue cruise driver-assist system, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

There have been multiple investigations into self-driving software systems, including General Motors' Cruise, and Tesla's autopilot software.

In another incident in 2018, the backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle was charged with negligent homicide for streaming a television show and using her phone before Uber's Volvo XC90 struck and killed a pedestrian.

Economic concerns

The Maryland Teamsters union has spoken out in support of the bill, saying that it would protect jobs and help ensure safety.

"HB 439 is about saving good jobs from greedy tech executives who only care about profits," Sean Cedenio, President of Teamsters Joint Council 62 said. "If our elected officials in Maryland want the support of Teamsters and the voting public at large, they should stand with us as we fight to protect the middle class."

In 2023, protesters in California gathered to rally against self-driving cars after the public launch of Waymo, Google's robotaxi service, CBS News reported.

Concerns of autonomous vehicles impacting jobs stretch as far back as 2015 when Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick said Uber would eventually replace all of its drivers with self-driving vehicles.

In September of last year, Uber announced a partnership with Google's Waymo service, along with plans to dispatch the company's robotaxis.