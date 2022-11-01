Watch CBS News
Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.

Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.

Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency, and was working at the Royal Farms at the time of the shooting, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Documents revealed the man walked into the Royal Farms with a woman, and at some point while in the store, Spence asked them to leave.

The man became belligerent and frustrated at Spence before briefly leaving, documents show. Moments later, he returned to yell and approach Spence when Spence pulled out her .9 mm semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at him.

According to documents, the man left before returning to confront Spence. The man had to be restrained and approached Spence, who then shot him in the head, according to charging documents.

Spence told police she shot him because he "lunged at her."

Documents said Spence was not scared during the altercation, but only when he lunged at her.

Investigators revealed that the man did not lunge at Spence, but just closed the gap between them.

