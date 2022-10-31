Police say man shot by security guard at South Baltimore Royal Farms still alive

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man who was shot in the head by a security guard on Sunday remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department had announced earlier in the day that the man had died from injuries he sustained at a gas station in South Baltimore.

Officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to the business on the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, where they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, shot in the head, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. It is unknown at this time if the security guard accused in the shooting is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Baltimore Police Department.