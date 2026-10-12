SECU employees gather in Towson for annual Day of Kindness

Hundreds of workers gathered in Towson on Monday for a massive display of kindness.

Employees at Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union were at Towson University for the 7th Annual Day of Kindness.

Volunteers spread kindness

Volunteers assembled meal and hygiene kits for nonprofit groups.

The day-long event at SECU Arena also featured adoptable pets from the Baltimore Humane Society and cheek swabbing for a bone marrow donor registry program called "There Goes My Hero."

Additionally, participants created appreciation cards and bookmarks.

"It's an annual tradition where our employees gather together to spread as much kindness in our Maryland communities as possible," said Charlotte, Owsianny, the executive director of the SECU MD Foundation. "Today, we've got over 400 employees and 20 nonprofits gathered, and it's an extra special day because this is our 75th anniversary of the credit union."

What is the Day of Kindness?

The Day of Kindness campaign started in 2020 during the pandemic to spread joy and positivity.

"Giving back means a lot to us," Owsianny said. "It's a way for us all to come together as a SECU community, and we feel that kindness is the most powerful thing that there is."

She added that Day of Kindness activities will continue throughout the month of October, and the public is encouraged to get involved.