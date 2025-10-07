Second man sentenced for deadly 2023 double shooting in South Baltimore

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison for his role in a 2023 double shooting that left two men dead in South Baltimore.

A jury found Vincent Harris guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and related gun charges in the deaths of Di'Shon Smith and Deshaun Waters.

Prosecutors said Harris and two others ambushed the two victims on July 25, 2023, in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

Harris was sentenced to two life terms, suspending all but 140 years, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

His co-defendant, Tyrone Payne, received two consecutive life sentences in August. Assistant State's Attorney Amy Brown prosecuted both cases.

"I hope that the families of Mr. Smith and Mr. Waters take some measure of comfort in knowing that the men responsible for this heinous act of violence will spend the remainder of their lives behind bars," Baltimore City State's Attorney Bates said in a statement. "The outcomes of these cases send a strong message that pulling a trigger in Baltimore leads to severe and life-altering consequences."

Surveillance video tied suspects to scene

Police responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. and found Smith and Waters suffering from gunshot wounds. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while Waters died two days later at Shock Trauma Hospital, officials said.

Detectives said surveillance footage showed three armed men approach a group in a parking lot. One gunman shot Waters in the neck, while two others chased and shot Smith multiple times.

The suspects fled in a silver Nissan Sentra with damage to the driver's side door, a car reported stolen about 45 minutes before the shooting, investigators said.

Officers later found the abandoned Sentra on Millington Avenue the next day. Video footage showed Harris and Payne cleaning out the car before walking away, according to police.