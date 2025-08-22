Man gets 2 life sentences for deadly double shooting in Baltimore, second shooter found guilty

A man was ordered to serve two life sentences Thursday for his role in a deadly double shooting in 2023, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

When Baltimore police responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road, they found 20-year-old Di'shon Smith dead at the scene. 21-year-old Deshaun Waters was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died two days later at a hospital, officers said.

Tyron Payne and Vincent Harris were both arrested for the shooting.

Payne was sentenced Thursday, while Harris was found guilty in July. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7, the state's attorney's office said.

South Baltimore double shooting

According to court documents, police discovered surveillance video that showed three men walking up to a group in a busy parking lot.

The first shooter was seen sneaking up behind Waters and shooting him in the neck, while the other two shooters chased Smith and shot him multiple times, police said.

The three shooters then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen the same day.

On the following day, police found the vehicle abandoned. Surveillance video showed two people, later identified as Payne and Harris, getting out of the vehicle on Millington Avenue and cleaning it before walking away together, according to police.

"A double murder in the early evening hours displays a complete disregard for the law or the community and a willingness to perpetuate violence at any cost," Attorney General Ivan Bates said in a statement.