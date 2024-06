The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- A fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon, Baltimore Police told WJZ.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.

MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.