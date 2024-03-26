What we know about the search and rescue effort at the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Multiple agencies mobilized a mass casualty response after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the Patapsco River below.

A bridge column was hit by a large container ship around 1:30 a.m., causing the bridge to collapse.

Search and rescue ongoing

The Baltimore Fire Department said the scene was an active search and rescue, and that the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting.

It was not immediately clear how many cars fell into the water, but at least one semi-truck was involved.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said there are a total of eight victims, one who was hospitalized in serious condition, a second who refused treatment, and six who remain unaccounted for.

Sonar used to detect vehicles

Nighttime conditions hindered visibility, but Wallace said crews used sonar to detect vehicles in the river.

The water below the bridge is 50 feet deep, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said, and according to NOAA's National Data Buoy Center, the river water was 48 degrees overnight.

Coast Guard efforts at Baltimore bridge collapse site

The Coast Guard's primary mission is looking for any survivors in the water.

"We currently have three small boats," Lieutenant Commander Erin Palmer said. "We also have Coast Guard Cutter Mako, an 87-foot patrol boat. We have a helicopter from Air Station at Atlantic City. And we're working with numerous federal, state and local partners on scene on these search and rescue efforts."

Wallace said at least two people have been rescued from the water — one wasn't hurt and one was in "very serious" condition. The injured person was being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center and had been unable to speak to investigators so far, officials said.

Who is missing?

Contractors were on the bridge making concrete deck repairs at the time of the collapse, but the bridge was open during work, Weidefeld said. It is unknown exactly how many workers were on the bridge, and whether they are accounted for.

There were multiple vehicles on the bridge at the time if collapse, though it is unclear at this time exactly how many vehicles, and how many people may have been in those vehicles.

The state has set up a facility for any family members of any victims, and mental health professionals are available there.