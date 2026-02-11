9 Baltimore schools experiencing challenges after winter weather, freezing temperatures

At least nine schools in Baltimore are experiencing challenges after winter weather and cold temperatures impacted Maryland, a spokesperson for the district said Wednesday.

Some of the ongoing issues have prompted early dismissals, school closures or shifts to virtual learning, officials said.

The challenges continue nearly two weeks after a winter storm dumped almost eight inches of snow in Baltimore, after temperatures stayed well-below freezing for almost two weeks.

Weather-related issues

According to district officials, the following schools experienced weather-related issues on Wednesday:

Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School

Forest Park High School

Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle School

Liberty Elementary School

Arlington Elementary School

Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School

Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School

Baltimore School for the Arts

District officials said some of the buildings have burst pipes or power outages.

Baltimore School for the Arts experienced a large pipe burst last week, causing significant flooding in the building. The school will conduct virtual learning until the issues are addressed, officials said. The school is expected to remain closed for multiple days.

Winter weather impacts

Much of the Baltimore region is still dealing with ice on roads, piles of snow and other impacts after the winter storm on January 25.

Following the storm, temperatures remained in the mid teens to low 20s for about 15 days, causing slick road conditions across the state.

In Baltimore, the Department of Public Works said it brings on extra contractors during freezing weather as water main breaks happen more often during those periods.