How the Department of Public Works responds to water main breaks in Baltimore

Officials are continuing to address the higher-than-normal number of water main breaks in Baltimore City and County, and WJZ-TV is getting an inside look at the Department of Public Works (DPW) Main Command Center.

The command center's job is to determine which water main breaks are most pressing and to coordinate efforts with other city agencies. The team can monitor crews' progress on water main repairs in real time.

Steve Sharkey is the chief of utility maintenance, and he explained that their team is navigating more water main breaks than usual.

"We have had about 15-16 days in a row where the average temperature has been below freezing. So we have to bring extra contactors on, and we have to work extra hard together as a unit to get as many water mains completed as possible," said Steve Sharkey.

Residents who need to report a waiting break in Baltimore City are urged to call 311 or use the 311 app so the information can be sent to the appropriate agencies.

"From there, an investigator will come out to identify exactly what type of break it is. Then we send the appropriate crew. The crew then comes out. We isolate the water system so that the repair can be made safely," said Bryan Samuels, the chief of the utility maintenance at DPW.

"They dig down, they set their trench boxes. After that, they go ahead and cut out the pipe, install a new pipe, recharge the main, check the services to make sure everything's tight, then backfill the hole."

But the department also has tips to help you avoid a water main break.

"Make sure you keep a small stream of water running in your household. This prevents your water line from freezing up. It's critical that we do this over the next two days with these record cold temperatures," said Sharkey.