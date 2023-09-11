Schools in Lansdowne on lockdown, dismissal delayed because of police activity in area

BALTIMORE - Lansdowne Elementary School and Lansdowne Middle School are on lockdown currently as a precaution because of police activity in the area, the Baltimore County School District said.

The dismissal has been delayed until the schools get an "all-clear" from the police department.

There is currently a police presence in the area of Lansdowne and Silerton Roads as officers with the Baltimore County Police Department conduct an investigation. Lansdowne MS is on a lockout status until further notice. pic.twitter.com/yVmhug17u6 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 11, 2023

Those schools are on lockdown, along with Lansdowne High School, which has already dismissed its students.

Baltimore County Police said officers are investigating in the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads.