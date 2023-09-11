Watch CBS News
Schools in Lansdowne on lockdown, dismissal delayed because of police activity in area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Lansdowne Elementary School and Lansdowne Middle School are on lockdown currently as a precaution because of police activity in the area, the Baltimore County School District said.

The dismissal has been delayed until the schools get an "all-clear" from the police department.

Those schools are on lockdown, along with Lansdowne High School, which has already dismissed its students.

Baltimore County Police said officers are investigating in the area of Lansdowne and Silerton roads.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

