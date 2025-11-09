Scattered showers, storms Sunday before arctic chill arrives Monday

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Wet weather moves through with a cold front on Sunday, before much colder air moves in early this week.

Monday and Tuesday are WJZ First Alert Weather Days.

Wetter end to weekend

We started the day with scattered showers. Some of the showers produced heavier rain in a few neighborhoods. While today won't be a washout, we are watching a couple of rounds of rain to end the weekend.

Some dry time will mix in during the late morning and early afternoon for much of the state. Some sunshine may break through, as well. At that time, we'll be watching a few showers making their way into western Maryland and pushing eastward.

Those showers may have a few embedded thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will bring more heavy rainfall later today. We can expect these showers/storms to develop after about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. and move east through the afternoon into the evening. Areas close to the Chesapeake Bay most likely see showers beginning after sunset.

Rainfall continues in Maryland overnight into early Monday morning.

Arctic blast arrives

After showers move out early on Monday, the colder air moves in.

Highs early in the week for most of the state will fail to hit 50° on both Monday and Tuesday. We haven't seen daytime temperatures that cold since the middle of April.

Western Maryland has the best chance to see snow on Monday. Some light accumulations are possible in the mountains and we could see a few flurries farther east (but no accumulation).

On top of that, we will have stronger winds early in the week. Maximum wind gusts on Monday will be in the 25-30 mph range. Tuesday brings wind gusts that may be even stronger: up to 40 mph.

Those winds will bring "wind chills" back into conversation. Monday morning the wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s while Tuesday morning's wind chills fall into the teens for some neighborhoods.

It'll be cold for Veterans' Day on Tuesday, with maximum wind chills in the afternoon only in the 30s for some parts of the state.

Temperatures level out

We see a return to near-normal temperatures midweek. Highs will be in the 50s for the second half of the week. Overall, it's a mainly dry week with very little rain expected after Sunday night.

Breezy winds remain for Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts won't be as high as on Tuesday but gusts could peak around 30 mph.