Savannah Bananas surprise Severna Park fan with free tickets to sold-out Nationals Park game

BALTIMORE -- The national baseball sensation, the Savannah Bananas, surprised an 8-year-old Severna Park fan with free tickets to their sold out game this weekend.

The surprise happened Friday during a meet and greet with fans at a Dunkin' in Alexandria, Virginia.

The location was jampacked with fans, who got to take pictures and get autographs with the players.

The team does it in every city they play in. The Bananas are playing The Firefighters at Nationals Park, Saturday.

The Firefighters are a team in the Bananas' league that pays tribute to fire service.

"I love it, it's definitely a humbling experience," said player DJ the Invader. "I thank God every day for this experience, for this opportunity."

But, for one of the fans, Clyde Hicks from Severna Park, the team and Dunkin' had something better than pictures and autographs -- free tickets to Saturday's game.

When presented with the tickets, as well as other Dunkin' and Bananas swag, Hicks couldn't believe it.

"It's like an experience I can't get out of my head. Just meeting them in person is just...wow," Hicks said.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano introduced us to Hicks in June, who in the last year was diagnosed with two strains of cancer in his spine and brain.

Even after dozens of radiation treatments and other treatments, he still made it to his team's games this past season.

"I want to play baseball, but I honestly don't care if I'm feeling not well. I just go out and play anyway," Hicks said to Viviano.

His positivity inspired his parents, his teammates, and even the kids he played against. For him, it's just about playing his favorite game of baseball.

"My advice, go out, do something fun for a couple of days, then you'll get used to it and keep playing," Hicks said in June. "Then, have fun, or just stay positive."

Saturday's game at Nationals Park is already sold out.