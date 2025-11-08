Saturday is the pick of the weekend, a few showers Sunday

Welcome to the weekend, Maryland!

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with brighter and less breezy weather expected.

Sunday brings a few showers, slightly stronger winds and the risk for a few heavier showers. By Monday, the first flakes of the season are possible in parts of Maryland.

Pick of the weekend

Showers cleared out before sunrise for most of the state. Clouds also cleared out pretty quickly.

Expect nearly wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day with light winds. High temperatures will approach 70° during the afternoon, making it feel more like early October vs. early November.

A few more clouds do start to fill in later in the day. Late tonight we could see a few showers in Maryland overnight into Sunday morning. That rain potential looks higher for southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Few showers to close the weekend

Good news: While Sunday isn't the pick day of the weekend, it still won't be a complete washout.

Events like the Bay Bridge Run and Maryland Irish Festival may encounter a few showers but there won't be rain all day, everywhere. A line of showers (and possibly a few storms) will move in during the evening. This line could produce a few heavier showers for some neighborhoods but rain totals will stay on the low end of the spectrum.

High temperatures will be mild again, although a bit cooler by just a couple of degrees. The wind will be slightly higher, as well.

Early week Arctic blast

Along with a line of showers Sunday evening, we could see the first flakes of the season. For areas outside of the mountains, it will just be a few flakes. Our neighbors in western Maryland have the best chance to see some snow accumulation. Any accumulation in our western zones is expected to be light.

More impactful than the snow will be the Arctic air that moves in for Monday and Veterans Day. High temperatures on both of those days fail to reach 50° during the afternoon. For reference, the normal high this time of year is in the upper 50s.

Winds also pick up early in the week. Gusty winds range from 25-35 mph, with a few stronger gusts possible.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, strong winds and cold air will drop wind chills down into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures by midweek will recover back close to normal for mid-November: highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s in the mornings.