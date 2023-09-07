Sams Club, two hotels evacuated after explosives found at construction site in Hagerstown
BALTIMORE -- A Hagerstown Sam's Club, along with two nearby hotels, were evacuated Thursday afternoon after
The Maryland State Fire Marshall said the explosives were unearthed during a construction project in the 1700 block of Wesley Blvd.
While evacuations were conducted out of caution, officials said there is no threat to the public.
The Fire Marshall said it's working to determine the best course of action.
