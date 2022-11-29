Salvation Army recovers red kettle stolen from outside a Walmart in Randallstown

BALTIMORE -- The Salvation Army in Baltimore County had one of its red kettles stolen on Monday.

Luckily, the charitable organization got its kettle back.

WJZ spoke to one of the workers who saw it all happen.

When people hear the bells ringing, they know a Salvation Army red kettle is somewhere nearby.

"The general idea of giving money to give back," bellringer Lesline Linecker said. "That's the part I like… It's helping raise money for the kids that are underprivileged and anybody, really, that needs to help. All they have to do is ask. Don't steal."

Linecker said he was getting ready to start ringing his bell and collecting donations from shoppers at the Walmart in Randallstown Monday afternoon when he saw someone running past him with a kettle.

He said he knew instantly what was happening.

"I said, 'Buddy, you're going to get caught for this. Mark my words,'" Linecker said. "And, sure enough, they pulled up a half an hour later with him in the back of the cop car."

This isn't the first time this happened to the organization. Just last year, someone else stole a kettle with $600 in it at the same Walmart.

"Last year we weren't so lucky, but this year, with God's help, the guy was caught and hopefully he'll get the help that he needs," Salvation Army Capt. Michael Chisolm said.

Before police drove away with the alleged thief in custody, Linecker said he asked the person why he took the kettle.

"He said, 'I'm homeless,'" Linecker said. "I said, 'That does not give you the right to steal and especially from Salvation Army when all you have to do is ask.'"

About 83% of the money donated to the salvation army stays in the Baltimore area to help families in need.

Some of that money even goes towards efforts to help the homeless by providing services to local homeless shelters.

You can help by donating to a red kettle or online.