Marylander among 64 sickened by multi-state outbreak of Salmonella from raw oysters

A Maryland resident was among 64 people across 22 U.S. states who got sick with Salmonella from raw oysters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Dec. 23, 20 people have been hospitalized after they reported eating raw oysters. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating to determine if the oysters can be linked back to a common source. A recall has not yet been issued.

Multi-state Salmonella outbreak

According to the CDC, raw oysters can be contaminated with germs at any time during the year, and it is recommended to cook oysters before eating them to reduce the risk of getting food poisoning.

Data from the CDC shows that six people also got sick in Virginia, and another two in Delaware. The Salmonella cases were reported between the end of June and late November.

According to the CDC, it takes about three to four weeks to determine if a person is part of an outbreak. The number of sick people involved in the outbreak could be higher, as many recover without getting tested for Salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Those infected with Salmonella typically experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC.

Symptoms often start about six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria, and most people recover within four to seven days.

Young children and adults 65 and older may experience more severe symptoms, the CDC said.

Cooking oysters safely

The CDC offered safety tips for consuming raw oysters, including a reminder that hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill germs found in oysters.

To cook oysters in their shells, the CDC recommends boiling them until the shells are open or adding the oysters to a steamer for about four to nine minutes.

To cook oysters out of their shells, the CDC recommends boiling them for at least three minutes, frying them in oil for at least three minutes, broiling for three minutes or baking for 10 minutes.

Seafood should be cooked until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for at least 15 seconds.