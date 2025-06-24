State leaders, U.S. Navy officials share plans for 2026 SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

Maryland leaders and U.S. Navy officials shared plans Tuesday for the 2026 SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore.

The event is a free and family-friendly celebration of maritime and aviation. The event will bring military and international ships, sailors and aviators to the area from June 24 to July 1, 2026.

What is SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore?

SAIL250 is a commemorative event that stops in five cities. The 2026 event will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The event will bring naval vessels, U.S. Coast Guard Ships and other historic vessels to port for the week. Some will be open for public tours.

The ships sail from New Orleans to Norfolk to Baltimore, to New York and finally to Boston.

During SAIL250, the Blue Angels, a U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, will fly over the Inner Harbor, the Baltimore Peninsula, Canton Waterfront Park and other locations in the area.

Flyovers and other demonstrations will also take place.

Festivals during SAIL250 Maryland

During SAIL250 in Maryland, several festivals will be held in parts of Baltimore to showcase local businesses, STEM education for young people and historic ships, including the USS Constellation and the USS Torsk.

Some of the ships and U.S. Naval vessels will host history exhibits and demonstrations during the week.