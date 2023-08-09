Safety top concern among those surveyed in South Baltimore communities: 'Not shocking at all'

BALTIMORE - Nearly every respondent to a recent survey in South Baltimore reported feeling unsafe.

The survey was in response to the mass shooting July 2 in the Brooklyn Homes community.

About 98 percent of people surveyed in Brooklyn Homes and surrounding communities reported they didn't feel safe.

Residents said the survey is an opportunity.

"There's some history of the police not being as responsive in that community as they should be, so it's not surprising that people don't feel safe," said Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance.

The Greater Baybrook Alliance spent two weeks surveying dozens of residents from Brooklyn Homes and nearby neighborhoods.

Safety was the biggest concern.

"It wasn't a shocker because we've been looking at group statistics," said Antoine Langley, from Greater Baybrook Alliance.

"We've seen the neighborhood become increasingly violent," said Kandice Golden, from the Greater Baybrook Alliance. "It's not shocking at all. It's the reality."

It has been more than five weeks since that mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes where two young adults were killed and 28 others were injured during the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party.

The only arrest, so far, is a 17- year-old shooting victim who's facing weapons charges.

The survey showed distrust, not only in the police but in other city agencies and institutions.

In the weeks that followed the shooting, groups flooded the community with resources.

"It is my concern, 'will this continue?'" Golden said.

"The love was good," said Stephanie White, from the Greater Baybrook Alliance. "All the activities they had, they gave away food, but we need some long-lasting programs."

Other concerns voiced in the anonymous survey include the cost of living and food access.

A nearby Lidl grocery store just over the city line in Anne Arundel County closed last month.

The chain said the store was "underperforming."

White said neighborhood clean-ups are needed, too.

"Crime is one problem, but our major problem is grime, dirt," she said. "And, Brooklyn is very dirty. A person wouldn't come into a well-groomed neighborhood, take over and sell drugs."

Another Baltimore City Council hearing on the response from city agencies to this shooting is set for September 19.