South Baltimore Lidl to close Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Discount grocery chain Lidl will be closing its Brooklyn Park location on Sunday, July 16, the German company confirmed to WJZ.

"This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth," a representative said Wednesday.

The company said it is offering all employees a position at another Lidl in the area and "working closely with them on the transition."

The chain has seven locations in the Baltimore area. Click here to find a location near you.