Safety campaign launched in Anne Arundel County after teen killed in e-moto crash

Police in Anne Arundel County have launched a new safety campaign aimed at preventing crashes involving lightweight e-vehicles after a teen was killed last week in Severna Park.

The campaign, called Operation C.A.R.E., aims to educate parents and families and seeks to clarify traffic laws before injuries occur, said a statement issued by Anne Arundel County.

The effort will focus on a category known as electric micromobility vehicles. These include electric bicycles, scooters, golf carts and e-motos, which are similar to electric dirt bikes.

Community members and police across Anne Arundel County have reported a big increase in people traveling at high speeds while riding micromobility vehicles, the statement said. This includes riders on pedestrian sidewalks and community trails. In some cases, unlicensed minors are "driving powerful, unregistered e-motos on roadways without protective gear."

A main goal of the campaign will be to educate parents about such vehicles before they purchase them.

"Many parents buy popular e-motos assuming they are low-speed, pedal-assist bicycles. In reality, many models reach speeds comparable to traditional dirt bikes and are legally classified as unregistered motorcycles," the statement said.

On Oct. 21, Severna Park High School freshman Ryan Beales, 14, died in a traumatic crash while riding an e-moto. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. where Robinson Road meets the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail.

How the e-moto crash happened

WJZ Investigates obtained images from Harrison Sudano, who lives nearby and rushed to the scene of the crash.

"When I got to the scene, there were many people upset and crying over the situation," Sudano said. "The bike was in the road, and the vehicle that was hit was also in the road."

The photos showed minor damage to the lower driver's side door of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Millersville, was not injured, and police said he was cooperative.

"There's no reaction time for the driver or the kid on the motorcycle, too, which causes accidents. It's sad. I think it's a good learning experience, and I think it should be something the community takes on and realizes something needs to happen," Sudano said. He also expressed his condolences to Beales' family.

Police told WJZ the e-moto that Beales was driving "was not a street-legal vehicle." They said he was wearing a helmet, but they did not know how fast he was traveling.

"In this case, there wasn't enough time for any motorist to be able to react," said Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky. "Regardless of the type of vehicle he was driving, it's more about the behaviors. And we just want make sure that everyone is operating these vehicles properly. This could've been a non-motorized bicycle traveling in the roadway and the same situation could have occurred."

What to expect during the campaign

County officials said Operation C.A.R.E. will be administered in the following ways:

School Outreach: School Resource Officers (SROs) are sharing clear guidelines and educational pamphlets with middle and high school students.

Park & Neighborhood Engagement: Patrol officers and Anne Arundel County Park Rangers are conducting high-visibility foot patrols in local parks and trails to build positive rapport with young riders and answer questions outside of an enforcement setting.

Point-of-Sale Education: Informational flyers are being distributed to local retailers, so parents have accurate legal specifications before buying.

The county has also provided a checklist of what parents need to know to provide proactive protection for riders:

Check the Specs: Verify the wattage, top speed, and classification of any vehicle your child rides. High-powered e-motos without pedals or VIN registration cannot be operated on public streets, sidewalks, or trails.

Inspect Safety Gear: Ensure your child wears a properly fitted helmet and eye protection every time they ride.

Establish Riding Boundaries: Set clear rules for where children may ride, emphasizing trail courtesy and pedestrian right-of-way.